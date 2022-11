Xenophobia and hostility against Muslims on rise in eastern Germany - report

Some 46.6% of people in eastern Germany demanded a ban on Muslim immigrants, up from 40.2% polled in 2020, according to a representative survey published on Wednesday. Also, 42.7% of respondents said they felt like foreigners in their own country because of the large number of Muslims.

