UN urges sustained international support for DR Congo as humanitarian crises deepen

The UN humanitarian coordinator in the Democratic Republic of the Congo urged sustained international support Friday as the country faced mass displacement, hunger, an Ebola outbreak and attacks on aid workers.

Damien Mama said more than 6.1 million people had been displaced by conflict and violence, while over 26 million faced food insecurity.

He added that more than 4 million children under age five were affected by malnutrition.

Mama warned that an Ebola outbreak was compounding the humanitarian crisis, citing more than 8,600 confirmed cases and over 4,100 deaths across seven provinces.

"The DRC needs sustained international solidarity and support," he said, stressing the importance of maintaining humanitarian assistance, supporting peace efforts and strengthening the Ebola response.

"We need the international community to stay engaged both to sustain the broader humanitarian response, the peace process, the nexus between Peace Humanitarian and Development, and to support the fight against Ebola," he added.

Mama said the country's $2.13 billion humanitarian response plan, intended to assist 10.7 million vulnerable people, still faced a $1 billion funding gap.

He urged the international community to remain engaged and respond with greater urgency to the overlapping crises.

The coordinator also raised concerns about attacks on humanitarian personnel, saying 343 aid workers had been targeted in 2026, with eight killed.

"Humanitarian workers are not a target," Mama said, calling on all parties to ensure their safety and allow aid to reach those in need.





