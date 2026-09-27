Diphtheria outbreak kills 31 in Nigeria’s Plateau State

An outbreak of diphtheria in Nigeria's central Plateau State has killed 31 people, with 469 suspected cases recorded across 10 local government areas, health authorities said.

Plateau State Commissioner for Health Nicholas Ba'amlong disclosed the figures during a news conference in the state capital Jos on Sunday, saying the outbreak became a major public health concern in August after sporadic cases had been recorded earlier in the year.

Jos North recorded the highest number of suspected cases, with 370, followed by Wase with 29, Jos South with 22, Barkin Ladi and Mangu with 16 each, Pankshin with five, Kanam and Mikang with four each, Shendam with two and Bassa with one.

The state government, in a statement shared with Anadolu, said it had activated its Incident Management System and appointed Dr. Maren Job Damala as incident manager to coordinate the response.

Ba'amlong said authorities were intensifying active case searches, contact tracing, community sensitization and vaccination campaigns.

More than 160,000 children have received diphtheria and tetanus vaccines, while more than 30,000 have received pentavalent vaccines.

Meanwhile, the state has a shortfall of about 250,000 doses needed to cover children in the remaining parts of Jos North and other affected local government areas.

"We have also trained teachers in public and private schools in Jos North to identify early symptoms of diphtheria and facilitate an appropriate response," part of the statement read.

Mild cases are being diagnosed and treated within communities, while treatment supplies have been provided to Plateau State Specialist Hospital and Jos University Teaching Hospital for the isolation and treatment of severe cases.

The state health commissioner urged parents and caregivers to ensure children receive all recommended routine vaccinations, noting that diphtheria is a vaccine-preventable disease.

He also advised residents to maintain good hygiene, avoid close contact with people showing symptoms and seek medical attention promptly when diphtheria is suspected.

The commissioner said the state would continue active case detection, contact tracing, vaccination and community sensitization as part of efforts to contain the outbreak.

Diphtheria is a bacterial infection that can spread through respiratory droplets and close contact, particularly among people who are not adequately vaccinated.

The Plateau outbreak adds to ongoing public health challenges in Nigeria, where health authorities continue to rely on vaccination and surveillance to contain vaccine-preventable diseases.