Sudanese army downs 3 drones in eastern Sudan

The Sudanese army shot down three drones in eastern Sudan, according to local media on Tuesday.

The drones were downed by air defenses in the Al-Fashaga area of Gedaref state and Khashm al-Girba in Kassala state, the daily Sudan News reported.

The report described the drones as belonging to the "enemy," without identifying their operator or providing information about casualties or damage.

Sudan has been engulfed by fighting between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 2023, a conflict that has killed thousands and displaced millions of people.





