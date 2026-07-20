Senegal’s president elected chairman of ECOWAS

Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye was elected the new chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Sunday.

At the 69th ECOWAS Summit of Heads of State and Government held in Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone, the leaders unanimously elected Faye as the new head of ECOWAS.

Faye assumed the position from Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio, who had been serving as the outgoing chair of ECOWAS.

He is expected to lead efforts to strengthen regional integration, enhance peace and security and promote greater economic cooperation across West Africa.