Dozens killed as bus plunges into river in Ivory Coast

A bus swerved off a bridge in western Ivory Coast on Monday, killing 24 people and injuring 26, the transport ministry said.

Deadly accidents are common in the west African country, notably because of the poor condition of some roads and vehicles.

The ministry said the bus, travelling from the northern town of Odienne to Ivory Coast's political capital Yamoussoukro, plunged into the Bafing river.

"The provisional toll stands at 24 dead and 36 injured, out of the 69 people on board, including the crew. Rescue teams are working flat out to find the missing victims," the ministry said.

In July last year, 16 people were killed and 51 injured in a collision between a truck and a bus in the north of the country.

Between 1,000 and 1,500 people are killed on average each year on Ivorian roads, according to the transport ministry.







