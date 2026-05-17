Red Sea security 'exclusive responsibility’ of littoral states, say Egypt, Eritrea

Egypt and Eritrea affirmed Saturday that the security and management of the Red Sea remain the "exclusive responsibility" of littoral states, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held talks with his Eritrean counterpart, Osman Saleh, in the Eritrean capital of Asmara, where they affirmed their "rejection of any attempts by non-littoral parties to impose security arrangements or roles in the region."

The statement did not name specific parties, but Egypt previously announced its explicit rejection of Ethiopia's attempts to participate in the governance of the Red Sea coast.

Meanwhile, Addis Ababa, which has disputes with Cairo about the Nile River, insists on its presence, claiming its right to access the sea.

Cairo, Asmara and Mogadishu announced in October 2024 the formation of a joint committee to enhance cooperation, following escalating tensions in the region and Somali concerns after Ethiopia signed a memorandum of understanding with the breakaway region of Somaliland to gain access to the sea.

Abdelatty began a visit Saturday to Asmara, during which he emphasized Egypt's full support for Eritrea in preserving its sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.

The two ministers participated in the Egyptian-Eritrean Business Forum, which was also attended by the Eritrean president's economic advisor, Hagos Gebrehiwet, according to a separate statement from the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.

During the forum, Abdelatty noted President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's directives to strengthen economic and trade cooperation with Eritrea across all sectors.

Hagos expressed his country's keenness to continue working with Egypt to benefit from its accumulated expertise in supporting development efforts and achieving shared interests.

The meeting witnessed extensive discussions between representatives of Egyptian and Eritrean companies about available investment opportunities and ways to launch joint projects.