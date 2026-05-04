3 dead, several ill in suspected hantavirus outbreak on Atlantic cruise ship: WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) said Sunday that three people have died after a Netherlands-based cruise ship was hit by a suspected outbreak of the hantavirus, a rodent-borne virus that can cause severe and potentially fatal respiratory illness.

"Of the six affected individuals, three have died and one is currently in intensive care in South Africa," the agency said.

Netherlands-based Oceanwide Expeditions confirmed the fatalities in a news release, adding that "two crew members on board require urgent medical care."

The WHO noted that detailed investigations are ongoing, including laboratory testing and epidemiological assessments, while medical care is being provided to passengers and crew.

"Sequencing of the virus is also ongoing," it said.

According to the news release, Cape Verdean authorities have not yet approved the disembarkation of passengers requiring medical care from the MV Hondius, although local health officials have assessed two symptomatic individuals.

"Hantavirus infections are typically linked to environmental exposure (exposure to infected rodents' urine or faeces). While rare, hantavirus may spread between people and can lead to severe respiratory illness and requires careful patient monitoring, support and response," the agency said.

The organization said it is coordinating with member states and the ship's operator for the medical evacuation of two symptomatic passengers along with broader public health measures.

"WHO is facilitating coordination between Member States and the Ship's operators for medical evacuation of two symptomatic passengers, as well as full public health risk assessment and support to the remaining passengers on board. WHO is grateful for the rapid actions and coordination," it said.

"We have informed our National Focal Points according to the International Health Regulations and a Disease Outbreak News for the public will be issued," WHO added.

The cruise ship set sail from Argentina around three weeks ago with about 150 passengers on board, making stops in Antarctica and other destinations en route to Cape Verde, according to media reports.

Sky News reported that one of the affected passengers is British, citing South Africa's Department of Health.



