Algeria, France boost security ties to ease tensions

Algeria and France agreed Tuesday to reactivate a high-level security coordination mechanism spanning judicial, police and intelligence cooperation, marking what officials described as a step toward restoring strained ties.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez announced the move after meeting with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune in Algiers during a two-day visit, the first by a French official at his level in months.

Speaking to reporters, Nunez said discussions with his Algerian counterpart Said Sayoud and senior security officials from both countries resulted in the formal reactivation of the mechanism, aimed at reestablishing "normal security relations."

The framework will cover judicial coordination, police cooperation, intelligence exchange and migration-related matters, including the issue of repatriation, one of the most sensitive files between the two governments.

Nunez said the agreed measures would be implemented "as soon as possible," adding that cooperation on security and migration would proceed at a "very high level."

Security cooperation has emerged as the primary channel for rebuilding communication between the two sides after a brief diplomatic thaw collapsed in April last year following the detention of an Algerian diplomat in France.

While the reactivation of the mechanism signals renewed engagement, officials stopped short of announcing a full normalization of relations, with observers noting that progress in judicial cooperation and migration issues will likely determine the trajectory of ties.

The development comes after months of diplomatic friction, including reciprocal ambassadorial withdrawals and disputes that escalated following France's shift in July 2024 in support of Morocco's autonomy proposal for Western Sahara, a position strongly rejected by Algeria.