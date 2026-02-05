Somalia, Türkiye ink maritime cooperation deal

Somalia's federal Cabinet approved several key agreements and contracts on maritime trade, including one with Türkiye on maritime cooperation, at its regular meeting on Thursday.

The government is reportedly taking urgent measures to mitigate the effects of the ongoing drought and its impact on the country's water and food supplies.

During a meeting chaired by Somalia's Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, the country approved a law establishing a national disaster and risk management fund to govern the preparation, prevention, and response processes to natural and man-made disasters under a single scheme.

The regulation aims to increase public and government solidarity on the issue.

The Somali Cabinet approved other deals and policies to strengthen the institutional capacity of relevant bodies and improve the quality of public services.

Specifically, the International Convention on Tonnage Measurement of Ships of 1969, the Nairobi International Convention on Wreck Removal of 2007, and the Maritime Labor Convention of 2006.

One of these agreements involved maritime cooperation between the Federal Republic of Somalia and Türkiye.



The new deal covers maritime trade developments, ship traffic improvements, port service modernization, mutual recognition of seafaring certificates of competency, technical cooperation and know-how sharing, ensuring equality in port services, and the facilitation of commercial activities.

The Türkiye-Somalia cooperation developed in a multidimensional way since 2011, especially in the economy, education, health, infrastructure, and development.

"I commend the Cabinet for approving a set of strategic maritime agreements that mark a significant advancement in strengthening Somalia's maritime governance and international standing," said Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur, Somali ports and maritime transport minister, on US social media company X on Thursday.

"Through enhanced cooperation with the Republic of Türkiye and accession to key international conventions, we are modernizing our ports, promoting safe and efficient maritime trade, protecting our marine environment, and upholding the rights and welfare of our seafarers," he said, noting that the steps to integrate Somalia into the global maritime system will elevate the country's maritime standards to build "a resilient, competitive, and sustainable maritime sector that supports national development."



















