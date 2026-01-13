At least 13 killed in eastern DR Congo landslide: Report

At least 13 people were killed after a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall struck a village in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo early on Tuesday, local media reported.

The incident occurred at around 1 am local time (GMT2300 Monday) in Burutsi village, in the Banaulengo locality of Walikale territory in North Kivu province, local news website Actualite.cd said.

Residents have recovered 13 bodies from the rubble so far, including four children, while local officials said dozens of people may still be buried under the debris.

Villagers from Burutsi and surrounding communities have joined rescue efforts, combing through the debris in search of those still unaccounted for.

North Kivu has been hit by deadly landslides and floods in recent years, particularly during rainy seasons.