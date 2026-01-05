Lightning strikes kill 9 in eastern Rwanda

 Contact Us
At least nine people were killed and six injured after lightning struck farmers sheltering from rain in eastern Rwanda, officials said Sunday. The incident highlights ongoing risks from severe weather in parts of the country where lightning strikes are common.

Published January 05,2026
Prudence Rubingisa, the governor of Eastern Province, told reporters that the incident occurred around 5 pm local time (1500GMT) in Ngoma district, about 101 kilometers (62.7 miles) from the capital Kigali.

He said the victims were farmers taking shelter from rain after working on their farms and the injured were rushed to a hospital.

Lightning strikes are common in parts of eastern and western Rwanda due to the country's topography and terrain.

The government advises the public to avoid taking shelter under trees, refraining from using phones during thunderstorms, unplugging electrical appliances and fitting lightning conductors.

The Rwanda National Police announced in December that 130 people died nationwide in 2025 from natural disasters that included lightning strikes and mining-related accidents.