Lightning strikes kill 9 in eastern Rwanda

At least nine people were killed and six injured after lightning struck a group of farmers in eastern Rwanda, an official said Sunday.

Prudence Rubingisa, the governor of Eastern Province, told reporters that the incident occurred around 5 pm local time (1500GMT) in Ngoma district, about 101 kilometers (62.7 miles) from the capital Kigali.

He said the victims were farmers taking shelter from rain after working on their farms and the injured were rushed to a hospital.

Lightning strikes are common in parts of eastern and western Rwanda due to the country's topography and terrain.

The government advises the public to avoid taking shelter under trees, refraining from using phones during thunderstorms, unplugging electrical appliances and fitting lightning conductors.

The Rwanda National Police announced in December that 130 people died nationwide in 2025 from natural disasters that included lightning strikes and mining-related accidents.





