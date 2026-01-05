GUINEAS SUPREME COURT CONFIRMS LANDSLIDE PRESIDENTIAL POLL VICTORY FOR JUNTA LEADER DOUMBOUYA

Guinea's Supreme Court on Sunday officially proclaimed Mamadi Doumbouya the winner of the Dec. 28 presidential election, confirming his landslide first-round victory and cementing his transition from military junta leader to elected president.

In a solemn ceremony broadcast live on national television in the West African country, Supreme Court President Fode Bangoura read out the court's ruling declaring Doumbouya, who ran as an independent, elected with over 4.59 million votes, or 86.72% of valid ballots cast.

The court noted a voter turnout of 82.86% -- slightly higher than the provisional figure of 80.95% announced by the election authority -- after its own verification of the results. It also registered the voluntary withdrawal of a legal challenge filed by runner-up Abdoulaye Yero Balde, who had initially contested the provisional tally but dropped his appeal on Saturday.

Doumbouya, who seized power in a 2021 coup that ousted long-time President Alpha Conde, will now serve a seven-year term under the new Constitution approved in a referendum last September. That charter lifted a previous ban on junta members running for office and extended presidential terms.

The Supreme Court ruling is final, with the decision to be published in the official journal and posted at the court's registry. Supporters celebrated in parts of the capital Conakry following the announcement, while opposition voices remained muted.