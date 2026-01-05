Erdoğan tells Bloomberg News Türkiye’s removal from F-35 program is “injustice”

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in written responses to questions from Bloomberg News, addressed relations with the United States, Türkiye's energy policy, and geopolitical developments.

President Erdoğan stated that during his meeting with Trump at the White House in September, he personally raised the issue of the F-35s, describing Türkiye's removal from the F-35 program due to its purchase of military equipment from Russia as "injustice."

He said that the delivery of the F-35 aircraft Türkiye has already paid for and its readmission to the program are important and necessary not only for the two strategic partners, Türkiye and the United States, but also for NATO's security.

In his remarks, President Erdoğan said: "With Mr. Trump's return to office, an opportunity has emerged to move Türkiye–U.S. relations onto a more reasonable and positive footing. The delivery of the F-35 aircraft that Türkiye has paid for and its reintegration into the program are important and necessary not only for the two strategic partners, Türkiye and the United States, but also for NATO's security.

What matters most to us is the protection of Türkiye's reputation and ensuring that our bank is not unfairly penalized. Talks are continuing within this framework. Our hope is to reach a fair outcome that is both in line with the law and commensurate with the strategic partnership between the two countries."

In September, the Trump administration asked Türkiye—then the third-largest buyer of Russian crude oil—to reduce its energy imports from Moscow. Following U.S. sanctions, Turkish refineries scaled back purchases, while Ankara sent signals that it would review its gas strategy, turn toward U.S. LNG, and seek oil and gas investments in the United States to address Washington's concerns.

President Erdoğan said, "We have significantly increased our procurement of U.S.-origin LNG," noting that the United States holds an important place in Türkiye's LNG supply chain. According to the latest official data, 61% of Türkiye's oil imports and 40% of its gas supply still come from Russia, meaning any structural change could take many years.

President Erdoğan added: "Türkiye's position is very clear; we act in line with our national interests and energy security. As a country that meets most of its hydrocarbon needs through imports, we must act carefully and in a balanced manner on every issue that could affect our energy security."







