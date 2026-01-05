STARMER SAYS GREENLANDS FUTURE NOT FOR OTHERS TO DECIDE

Starmer says Greenland's future not for others to decide

British Prime ⁠Minister Keir Starmer said on Monday that ‍no one other than ‌Greenland ‍and Denmark should decide the future of Greenland, responding to remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump about acquiring the vast territory.

"Let ⁠me be really clear about Greenland, the future for Greenland is for Greenland the Kingdom ‌of Denmark," Starmer told Sky News.

Sky reported that when asked about ‍Danish Prime Minister Mette ‍Frederiksen telling ‍Trump to ⁠stop ‍threatening Greenland, Starmer said: "I stand with her"







