Thailand and Cambodia to 'rebuild political mutual trust', China says

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi shakes hands with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, in Yuxi, Yunnan province, China December 28, 2025. (REUTERS Photo)

Thailand and Cambodia plan to rebuild mutual ‍trust after weeks of border clashes, Beijing said in ‌a communique ‍with the two countries following talks in southwestern China, China's official Xinhua news agency reported.

The Southeast Asian neighbours on Saturday ended weeks of fierce fighting that killed at least 101 people and displaced more than half ⁠a million with their second ceasefire since late October.

Thailand and Cambodia will "rebuild political mutual trust, achieve a turnaround in relations, and maintain regional peace," the Xinhua ‌report said, citing the communique.

Thailand and Cambodia's top diplomats, along with defence officials, travelled to the Chinese ‍province of Yunnan for a trilateral meeting ‍with Chinese ‍Foreign Minister Wang Yi ⁠to discuss the ‍border situation on Sunday and Monday.

The communique was issued after the three foreign ministers met, ⁠Xinhua said.





















