US Senate battle heats up in 10 key races as 2026 midterms approach

The outcome of 10 pivotal Senate races in 2026 is expected to determine which party will control the chamber, with both Republicans and Democrats preparing for high-stakes contests across key battleground states, media reported on Sunday.

Democrats face the challenge of flipping at least four seats to retake the Senate, according to NBC News.

While the path remains steep, party strategists believe they can leverage President Donald Trump's low approval ratings on economic issues and rising concerns over health care.

The four core races are in Maine, Michigan, Georgia, and North Carolina.

- Maine, North Carolina, Georgia, Michigan

In Maine, Senator Susan Collins, the only Republican senator from New England, is expected to run for re-election.

Democratic Governor Janet Mills and military veteran Graham Platner are vying to challenge her.

Mills is supported by the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, while Platner has faced scrutiny over past online comments and a controversial tattoo.

In North Carolina, former Democratic Governor Roy Cooper is challenging Michael Whatley, former Republican National Committee chair.

Trump, who carried the state by 3 points in 2024, has endorsed Whatley.

Senator Jon Ossoff of Georgia, the only Senate Democrat running in a Trump-won state, is a top GOP target.

A three-way Republican primary includes Republicans Buddy Carter and Mike Collins and former coach Derek Dooley, who has Governor Brian Kemp's backing.

In Michigan, Senator Gary Peters' retirement has sparked a three-way Democratic primary.

Republicans back former Republican Mike Rogers, who narrowly lost in 2025 even as Trump won the state by 1 point.

- Ohio, New Hampshire, others

The map could expand further. In Ohio, former Sen. Sherrod Brown is challenging GOP Sen. Jon Husted in a race expected to draw significant attention and spending after $480 million was poured into the state's 2025 Senate race.

New Hampshire also presents a key contest as Senator Jeanne Shaheen retires.

Former Senator John Sununu and Scott Brown are competing in the Republican primary, while Republican Chris Pappas leads on the Democratic side.

Other closely watched races include Texas, Iowa, Alaska, and Minnesota.

GOP Senator John Cornyn faces challenges in Texas from Ken Paxton and Wesley Hunt.

Democrats Jasmine Crockett and James Talarico are also in a heated primary.

In Iowa, GOP Republican Ashley Hinson is backed by Trump to replace retiring Senator Joni Ernst, while several Democrats, including Paralympian Josh Turek, are competing for their party's nomination.

In Alaska, Democrats await a decision from former Republican Mary Peltola, while GOP Senator Dan Sullivan has signaled readiness for a competitive race as health care becomes a prominent midterm issue.

Minnesota remains a question mark as Republicans seek a high-profile candidate.

Michele Tafoya is considering a run, while Democrats Angie Craig and Peggy Flanagan compete to replace retiring Senator Tina Smith.





