African Union rejects recognition of Somaliland, backs Somalia’s unity

The African Union (AU) on Friday rejected any move to recognize the breakaway region of Somaliland as an independent state, reaffirming its firm commitment to Somalia's unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

The bloc released a statement saying the chairman of the AU Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf "unequivocally reaffirms" its stance for "respect for the intangibility of borders inherited at independence."

It said Youssouf "firmly rejects any initiative or action aimed at recognizing Somaliland as an independent entity, recalling that Somaliland remains an integral part of the Federal Republic of Somalia."

"Any attempt to undermine the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Somalia runs counter to the fundamental principles of the African Union and risks setting a dangerous precedent with far-reaching implications for peace and stability across the continent," it added.

The statement highlighted the AU's "unwavering commitment to the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Somalia, as well as its full support for the efforts of the Somali authorities to consolidate peace, strengthen State institutions, and advance inclusive governance."

Israel on Friday became the world's first country to recognize Somaliland as a sovereign state.

Somaliland, which has lacked official recognition since declaring independence from Somalia in 1991, operates as a de facto independent administrative, political, and security entity, with the central government unable to assert control over the region, and its leadership unable to secure international recognition of independence.

The Somali government refuses to recognize Somaliland as an independent state, considers it an integral part of its territory, and views any direct deals or engagement with it as a violation of Somalia's sovereignty and unity.



