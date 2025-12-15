13 dead in clashes in Guatemalan Indigenous region: mayor

Clashes in the Guatemalan Indigenous town of Nahuala have left 13 dead, the mayor told AFP on Sunday, blaming the army for the incident.

"Thirteen people were brutally killed in an ambush carried out by the Guatemalan army and people from Santa Catarina Ixtahuacan," Manuel Garchaj said, contradicting the government's official toll of five dead.

Located west of Guatemala City, Nahuala and Santa Catarina Ixtahuacan have fought for more than a century over a boundary between the two Maya communities, which has left several dead in recent years.