 Contact Us
News Africa 13 dead in clashes in Guatemalan Indigenous region: mayor

13 dead in clashes in Guatemalan Indigenous region: mayor

Clashes in Guatemala's Nahuala town leave 13 dead, with the mayor blaming the army and residents of a neighboring town. The government reports five deaths amid a century-long boundary dispute between two Maya communities.

AFP AFRICA
Published December 15,2025
Subscribe
13 DEAD IN CLASHES IN GUATEMALAN INDIGENOUS REGION: MAYOR

Clashes in the Guatemalan Indigenous town of Nahuala have left 13 dead, the mayor told AFP on Sunday, blaming the army for the incident.

"Thirteen people were brutally killed in an ambush carried out by the Guatemalan army and people from Santa Catarina Ixtahuacan," Manuel Garchaj said, contradicting the government's official toll of five dead.

Located west of Guatemala City, Nahuala and Santa Catarina Ixtahuacan have fought for more than a century over a boundary between the two Maya communities, which has left several dead in recent years.