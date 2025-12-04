DR Congo, Rwanda peace deal historic opportunity to end brutal conflict: Official

The Democratic Republic of the Congo believes that a new US-brokered agreement with Rwanda, which is set to be signed in Washington, DC, on Thursday, represents a historic opportunity to end the brutal conflict in eastern Congo, the president's spokesperson said, clarifying that the agreement will help the country retain full control over its mineral resources, not a "sell-off."

Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi and his Rwandan counterpart, Paul Kagame, arrived in the US on Wednesday to finalize a peace agreement aimed at moving forward with a US-brokered peace deal reached in June.

Tshisekedi's spokesperson Tina Salama told reporters in Washington ahead of the signing ceremony that the two leaders are expected to ratify the final agreement as well as the Regional Economic Integration Framework that was negotiated last month.

Thursday's meeting concludes months of diplomatic efforts spearheaded by US President Donald Trump.

"The agreement reaffirms Congo's full sovereignty over its territory, as well as its exclusive control over the exploitation and processing of minerals. There is no sell-off," Salama said.

She emphasized that the agreement is expected to put an end to the decades-long armed conflict in the country's east, stabilize the affected provinces, and revitalize local economic activity.

Congolese Communication Minister Patrick Muyaya stated that bringing peace to Congo remains the common denominator in all mediation efforts by Qatar and the US.

According to Muyaya, the end of all hostilities, including the withdrawal of all foreign forces present on Congo's territory, is the most important factor in achieving peace.

Separately, Rwandan government spokesperson Yolande Makolo said that her government is "cautiously optimistic" that the deal will work, US news network NewsMax reported.

She said the agreement is extremely important and represents "the best chance for peace, stability, and prosperity" for the two countries and the region.

Violence has raged in eastern Congo for decades, killing thousands and displacing millions, according to Kinshasa and the UN.

The conflict erupted in 2021, when the M23 rebel group resurfaced and launched an offensive against the Congolese government forces.

The UN, Kinshasa, and others accuse neighboring Rwanda of supporting the M23, which Kigali denies.





