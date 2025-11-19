Nigerian president confirms killing of army general by terrorists

The Nigerian president has confirmed that a brigadier general was killed by a terrorist group while in captivity, days after the senior official was kidnapped by ISWAP militants following an ambush in northeastern Borno State that also killed four soldiers.

President Bola Tinubu confirmed Brig. Gen. Musa Uba's death in a statement released by his spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, on Tuesday.

The president offered his condolences to the military and the families of the other soldiers who were ambushed and killed last Friday, according to the statement.

Earlier local media reported Uba was kidnapped and four soldiers were killed after the Boko Haram faction known as ISWAP ambushed his team, which included operatives from the Civilian Joint Task Force, on Friday night in the northern Chad region.

However, the army denied that Uba had been kidnapped and claimed that he was safe after soldiers successfully repelled the ambush. The military also denied that terrorists killed soldiers.

However, the terror group announced on Monday that it had captured and killed Uba. The group also shared photos to prove their criminal activity.

While the military has since kept mum about the incident, President Tinubu confirmed it, stating that he is "depressed with the tragic death of our soldiers and officers on active duty."

The Nigerian military has faced challenges in its fight against terrorism, but this is the first time a high-ranking military officer has been captured, interrogated, and murdered.

In a related development, Tinubu has directed the security agencies to act swiftly and bring back the kidnapped schoolgirls from Kebbi State.

He also urged communities across the country to share information and intelligence to help the military, police, and DSS keep their communities safe.