Guinea launches mega Simandou iron ore mine

Guinea launched production Tuesday at Simandou, a mega mining project that could transform the West African country into one of the world's largest iron ore exporters.

The launch ceremony at the port of Morebaya was attended by the country's military leader Gen. Mamady Doumbouya along with his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame and President Brice Oligui Nguema of Gabon.

The iron ore will be shipped to the world market through Morebaya port.

Of the four Simandou mining deposits, two are being developed by Chinese-Singaporean group Winning Consortium Simandou and the remaining two by SimFer, a consortium owned by Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto and Chinese giant Chinalco, according to authorities.

Simon Trott, the chief executive of Rio Tinto's iron ore division, pledged the company's commitment to the future of Guinea.

He described the project as the pillar of Guinea's socio-economic development.

The project is expected to provide reliable revenue for the country and jobs as well as infrastructure development, according to officials.

The project includes a 600-kilometer (372-mile) railway designed to serve both mining and non-mining activities, linking the mining regions to the Atlantic coast.

Mines and Geology Minister Bouna Sylla told reporters the project is a realization of a long-held dream.

Sylla said the project has strategic and economic importance, as it will profoundly transform the face of Guinea.

"This project will allow the transformation of ore into steel of 500,000 tons per year," he said.

Doumbouya came to power in a 2021 coup.