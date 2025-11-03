DR Congo’s president says his Rwandan counterpart wants to ‘split’ his country

Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi accused his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame of wanting to "split" his country and "annex the (resource-rich) eastern part" in a speech shared Sunday by his office.

Tshisekedi's speech was delivered to members of the Congolese community in Egypt, who included students, traders, workers and military personnel in training.

Speaking on the security and humanitarian crisis in eastern Congo, Tshisekedi highlighted the various peace processes between the Congolese government and Rwanda as well as between the government and the M23 rebels.

He asserted that Congo and Rwanda missed an opportunity to sign an agreement aimed at finding peace in eastern Congo in December 2024 after Kagame snubbed a summit in the Angolan capital, Luanda.

"His intentions are belligerent and hegemonic. His goal is to divide our country and occupy, or even annex, the eastern part, which is a land very rich in mineral and agricultural resources," he said.

There was no immediate reaction from Rwanda.

But Tshisekedi noted that Kinshasa remains committed to pursuing diplomatic efforts to bring peace in Congo.

"We have succeeded in creating momentum in the international community that aimed to sanction Rwanda. Since then, there have been two other peace processes, the one in Doha and the one in Washington," he said.

He announced that talks between the Congolese government and rebels mediated by Qatar in Doha are due to resume this week.

Tshisekedi indicated that once the Doha talks are concluded, he would meet with his Rwandan counterpart in Washington to finally ratify the two agreements: one signed in July between the M23 rebels and Kinshasa mediated by Qatar and the other between Rwanda and Congo mediated by Washington.

The UN, Kinshasa and others accuse neighboring Rwanda of supporting the M23, which Kigali denies.

Last month, the Congolese leader called on Kagame to end tensions between their neighboring countries, work together to make peace and stop the violence in eastern Congo by directing the M23 rebels to end escalation, speaking during the second edition of the Global Gateway Forum organized by the European Union in Brussels.

But Rwanda's Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe in reaction called the remarks "political theatrics which has become ridiculous."

Congo and a coalition of various rebel groups that includes the M23 (AFC/M23) signed the Declaration of Principles ceasefire deal in July in Doha.

But fighting continues between government forces and the M23 rebels, with each side accusing the other of violating the ceasefire.





