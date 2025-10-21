38 killed in tanker explosion in Nigeria

A fuel tanker explosion rocked the village of Ezza in the Katcha Local Government Area of Nigeria State on Tuesday, resulting in the deaths of at least 38 people, according to authorities.

The incident occurred when the tanker, loaded with fuel, overturned on a damaged section of the Katcha-Agae road in Niger State, spilling its contents.

Witnesses told Anadolu that residents rushed to get the leaking fuel. Moments later, the tanker exploded.

Many sustained various degrees of injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the Badegi Clinic and Ezza Dispensary Hospital.

"Most of the victims were those scooping petrol before the explosion occurred," Niger State Chairman of Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD), Farouk Mohammed Kawo, told reporters.

Hajiya Aishatu Sa'adu, sector commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Niger Command, said that "officials are still conducting a rescue operation at the scene of the accident. The unfortunate incident has caused serious traffic gridlock on the ever-busy expressway, particularly due to the bad nature of the road."

The accident highlights the recurring issue of fuel tanker explosions in Nigeria, often caused by poor road conditions, reckless driving and residents seeking to salvage fuel.