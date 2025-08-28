24 killed, 55 injured in RSF shelling in western Sudan, medics say

At least 24 people were killed and 55 others injured in the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) shelling on El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur in western Sudan, medics said on Thursday.

Sudan Doctors Network said in a statement that the RSF struck a central marketplace and the Awlad Al-Reef neighborhood in El-Fasher, killing 24 and injuring 55 people, including five women.

"This heinous crime adds to a series of war crimes and acts of genocide targeting unarmed civilians in El-Fasher for more than a year, amidst a tight siege and a severe shortage of food, medicine, and essential services," the organization said.

It called on the international community to take urgent action to stop the deliberate shelling and the siege of the city through piling pressure on the leadership of the paramilitary group "to halt the ongoing genocide and systematic starvation of unarmed civilians in El-Fasher."

There was no immediate comment from the paramilitary group on the report.

El-Fasher has been under siege since May, with local groups repeatedly accusing the RSF of shelling civilian areas despite international calls to protect humanitarian corridors.

The army and RSF have been fighting a war since April 2023 that has killed more than 20,000 people and displaced 14 million, according to the UN and local authorities. Research from US universities, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.





