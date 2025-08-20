UN chief says Africa must benefit first from its critical minerals

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday called for stronger global partnerships with Africa, stressing that countries hosting the continent's vast mineral wealth must be the first beneficiaries.

Speaking at the opening of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) in Yokohama, Guterres said Africa holds many of the critical minerals needed to power renewable technologies but remains largely excluded from the gains.

"But the countries hosting them must be the ones to benefit first and most, while adding value to local and global value chains," he said, according to a statement from his office.

With the world's youngest population, abundant natural resources, and a vibrant entrepreneurial spirit, "Africa is poised for progress," Guterres said.

"Africa has enormous renewables potential - but receives just 2% of global investment into renewables and 600 million Africans live without electricity," he said.

The UN chief also pressed for reforms in global governance, including permanent African representation on the Security Council and greater influence in international financial institutions.

"Africa must have a stronger voice in shaping the decisions that affect its future — that includes long-overdue reform of the Security Council, where incredibly Africa has no permanent member, and other regions remain underrepresented," he said.

Guterres further urged bold action on debt relief, pointing out that 34 countries currently spend more on debt servicing than on health and education.

The three-day summit in Japan has drawn leaders and representatives from about 50 African nations, along with officials from international organizations.

Separately, Guterres met Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. The two discussed UN reforms, nuclear disarmament, non-proliferation, and preparations for Expo 2025 in Osaka.



