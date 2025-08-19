Terror attack at Nigerian mosque kills 13 worshippers: Official

At least 13 worshippers in a mosque were killed Tuesday by terrorists in northwestern Nigeria, according to an official.

A statement by Katsina State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr Nasir Muazu, said the terrorists, locally referred to as bandits, launched an attack while Muslim members of the community were praying early morning prayers at a mosque.

Muazu said that the attack was in retaliation for the community's successful defense two days ago, as the people of Unguwan Mantau ambushed terrorists and killed many of the bandits.

The government, however, said security agencies have been deployed to the area to restore normalcy.

"Air component commanders of the Forward Operating Base, Nigerian Army, and Nigerian Police Force have already been deployed to clear those bandits. Because, during the rainy season, bandits hide under the crops to perpetrate their evil acts.

"We are working towards bringing the bandits to book. As a government, we salute the gallantry disposition of the people of Unguwar Mantau, and we are committed to fighting the bandits and ensuring safety across our communities. The state government extends heartfelt condolences to the families affected," said the statement.

Banditry in Nigeria's northwest and north-central regions poses a significant security challenge. The groups are known for their brutality, attacking villages, kidnapping residents for ransom and looting property.

President Bola Tinubu has taken a firm stance against bandits and terrorists in Nigeria in response.