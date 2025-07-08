Russian, Azerbaijani emergency situations ministers meet in Baku

The Russian Emergency Situations Ministry said on Tuesday that its head had a bilateral meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart in Baku earlier in the day.

Alexander Kurenkov and Kamaladdin Heydarov addressed the issues of bilateral cooperation, the ministry said in a statement.

"The head of the Russian agency expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for organizing the evacuation of Russian citizens from Iran during the recent Iran-Israel conflict," the ministry said.

Kurenkov and Heydarov discussed bilateral partnership between their respective emergency departments and noted Azerbaijan's contribution to the development of the International Civil Defense Organization, whose 58th session is being held in Baku.

"Joint work in this direction proves that saving lives and mutual assistance are prioritized in international cooperation among emergency services," according to the ministry.





