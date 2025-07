Mabuza, who died last week at the age of 64, will be laid to rest on July 12 in a state funeral to be held in the Mpumalanga province.

The Presidency announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a national mourning period from July 7 to 12 in honor of Mabuza.

Mabuza, one of the prominent figures in South African politics, served as deputy president from 2018 to 2021.