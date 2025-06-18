OVER 700 PEOPLE STILL MISSING 3 WEEKS AFTER NIGERIAS DEVASTATING FLOODS

Over 700 people from the Mokwa community have still been missing in Nigeria's north-central Niger State since the country saw devastating floods three weeks ago, local media reported on Wednesday.

The Niger State's Governor Umaru Bago told reporters the state recorded at least 207 deaths from the recent flooding, according to the Daily Trust.

On May 29, the Mokwa Local Government area, a key commercial link between southern traders and northern agricultural producers, experienced severe flooding after three days of non-stop rain.

President Bola Tinubu ordered the National Emergency Management Agency and security forces to intensify search-and-rescue operations in the affected communities, while Governor Bago said over 3,000 households have been displaced.

"Over 700 persons are still missing and we are yet to ascertain where they are. The flooding has caused extensive damage," he said.

He added that 283 houses and 50 shops were also completely destroyed.

The governor also said the state government worked with professional organizations to determine the root cause of the flood damage and is awaiting assessment results.





