Sudan slams US sanctions over alleged chemical weapons use as ‘political blackmail’

The Sudanese government on Friday condemned the US allegations that Sudan has used chemical weapons in its ongoing civil war, dismissing the claims as baseless accusations and "political blackmail," according to a government statement.

Sudan "strongly denounces" recent accusations and sanctions announced by the US administration, calling them a form of "political blackmail" and a "distortion of facts about the situation in Sudan," Information Minister Khalid Al-Ayasir said in a statement.

On Thursday, the US announced that it will impose sanctions on Sudan after determining that the Sudanese government used chemical weapons in 2024 amid its ongoing conflict with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

The measures, set to take effect next month, include "restrictions on US exports to Sudan and on access to US government lines of credit," the US State Department said in a statement.

Al-Ayasir, who also serves as the government spokesperson, accused the US of pursuing long-standing policies that he said "hinder the Sudanese people's path to peace, stability, and prosperity."

"It's no surprise these policies resurface whenever the country makes tangible progress," he said.

He added that the latest allegations, which he said are unsupported by evidence, follow a familiar pattern of fabrications and misinformation.

"Today, the same unfounded claims are being recycled -- this time about the use of chemical weapons -- while Washington remains silent on well-documented crimes against civilians in Darfur and other regions," Al-Ayasir said.





