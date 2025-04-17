Somali army kills 47 al-Shabaab terrorists in 2 attacks

The Somali army on Thursday killed 47 al-Shabaab terrorists in separate attacks, including one in Aadan Yabaal in the Middle Shabelle region, a strategic town taken over by the al-Qaeda-affiliated terror group the day before.

The Somali Information Ministry said in a statement that the airstrike on Aadan Yabaal was carried out with support from US Africa Command (AFRICOM) and targeted a terrorist gathering and hideout in the town.

"Preliminary reports indicate that 12 Khawaarij operatives, including senior leaders, were eliminated. Importantly, there were no civilian casualties," the statement said.

The Somali government uses the term "Khawaarij" to refer to terrorists.

The air raid comes a day after the al-Shabaab group seized Adan Yabaal, which is 245 kilometers (152 miles) from the capital, Mogadishu.

The town has strategic military significance and serves as a critical logistical hub connecting Hirshabelle state to the neighboring central state of Galmudug.

During the 2022 military operation, the army, supported by local militia, liberated it from al-Shabaab.

According to a separate ministry statement, at least 35 al-Shabaab terrorists were killed after South West state Darwish forces thwarted an al-Shabaab attack on an army base on the outskirts of the city of Baidoa on Thursday.

Later, hundreds of civilians marched through the city streets to support the state's forces.

Baidoa, the largest city in the South West State, is 245 kilometers (152 miles) southwest of Mogadishu.

Somalia has been plagued by insecurity for years, with the main threats coming from the terrorist groups al-Shabaab and Daesh (ISIS).

Al-Shabaab has been fighting the Somali government for more than 16 years and frequently targets government officials and military personnel.





