Algeria says decision to expel 12 French diplomats in response to arrest of its consular official

Algeria's decision to expel 12 French diplomats from the country came in response to last week's arrest of an Algerian consular official by the French security forces, an official statement said.

An Algerian Foreign Ministry statement on Monday defended its "sovereign" decision to expel the French diplomats, blaming French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau for his infringe on its sovereignty and the resurgence of the diplomatic crisis between the two countries.

The statement described the arrest of the Algerian consular official on April 8 as a "libelous," and "a flagrant violation of the diplomatic norms."

It also held Retailleau responsible for the incident's consequence on bilateral ties, warning any further infringe act on Algeria's sovereignty will be met with "a firm and appropriate response based on reciprocity."

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Monday said the Algerian decision to expel 12 of its diplomats came in response to the arrest of three Algerian nationals "suspected of serious offenses on French national territory."

The French minister was referring to the alleged kidnapping of Amir Boukhors, known as "Amir DZ," a social media influencer critical of Algerian policies, who resides in France.

On Friday, French prosecutors indicted three Algerians, including a consular official, on suspicion of involvement in the April 2024 kidnapping of Boukhors in a Paris suburb.

A previous Algerian Foreign Ministry statement criticized France for ignoring Algeria's repeated extradition requests for Boukhors, whom it described as "a known criminal."