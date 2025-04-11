‘Violence against children defines conflict in eastern DR Congo’: UN children’s agency

Children walk near an M23 rebel in Mushaki, which is controlled by M23 rebels, in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, March 22, 2025. (REUTERS File Photo)

Thousands of children have been subjected to rape and sexual violence in just two months during the conflict between security forces and M23 rebels in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

UNICEF spokesman James Elder made the remarks during a UN press briefing in Geneva, speaking from the eastern city of Goma in Congo.

"Violence against children defines the conflict in the eastern DRC," Elder said, adding that initial reports point to a society being torn apart by attacks on children.

"The rate of sexual violence against children has never been higher," he said.

Child protection groups reported that children accounted for 35-45% of nearly 10,000 cases of rape and sexual violence recorded in January and February.

The data comes from UN sources monitoring the situation in eastern Congo.

"During the most intense phase of this year's conflict in eastern DRC, a child was raped every half an hour," Elder said.

He warned the reported figures are only a fraction of the real toll and urged immediate international action.

Elder called for accountability and said a lack of funding is also blocking vital humanitarian support.

"Without sufficient funding for the DRC, 100,000 children will not be vaccinated against measles in 2026 alone," he said.

He added that 2 million people could go unscreened for malnutrition, and nearly 500,000 may lack safe water.

"Behind each number is a scared, hungry, defenseless child and a family and community doing everything they can to keep that child alive," he said.