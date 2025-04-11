Tanzanian opposition leader charged with treason

Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu was formally charged with treason Thursday following his arrest after holding a political rally in the southwestern region of Ruvuma, which carries the death penalty.

Authorities accuse Lissu, who is the chairperson of the main opposition party Chadema, of making inflammatory remarks that allegedly incited rebellion and called for disruption of general elections scheduled for October.

Lissu, who ran against President John Magufuli in the 2020 presidential elections, appeared before the Kisutu Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam. He was not allowed to enter a plea on the treason charge, which is handled by a higher court. However, he pleaded not guilty to a separate charge of publishing false information.

According to the charge sheet, Lissu told a rally in Dar es Salaam on April 3: "It is true we say we will prevent the election. We will inspire rebellion. That is the way to get change," a statement that prosecutors claim undermines state authority.

His lawyer, Rugemeleza Nshala, dismissed the charges as being politically motivated.

"This is purely political. My client was speaking to his party supporters and explaining the party's position on electoral reforms," he told reporters outside the court.

The arrest has sparked condemnation from civil society organizations and opposition figures, who accuse the government of clamping down on dissent ahead of the elections. The government has denied the allegations, saying the charges are based solely on legal grounds.

Lissu survived an assassination attempt in 2017 when he was shot multiple times by unknown assailants. He had been living in exile in Belgium until his return to Tanzania in 2023, following President Samia Suluhu Hassan's decision to lift a ban on political rallies that had been in place since 2016.

Chadema has continued to press for major electoral reforms, including the creation of an independent electoral commission. The party has warned that it may boycott the elections if the reforms are not enacted.

The treason case comes at a time of growing political tension in Tanzania, with observers warning that it could further strain the country's democratic process as it prepares for a crucial vote.





