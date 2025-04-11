30M people in need of humanitarian assistance in Sudan amid conflict: UN

Around 30 million people-two-thirds of Sudan's population-are in need of humanitarian assistance as the country's conflict continues into its third year, a UN official said Friday, warning of widespread famine and a collapsing health system.

Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), told reporters in Geneva that aid operations in Sudan are severely hampered by funding shortfalls and increasing insecurity.

"Civilians and aid workers are killed with impunity," he said. "Sexual violence is rampant. The health system is in tatters. Famine has taken hold in several places."

At the same press conference, World Food Program spokesperson Leni Kinzli said the organization has reached nearly 13 million people with food aid.

Laerke added that outbreaks of cholera, dengue fever, measles, diphtheria and malaria are widespread, and 25 million people are acutely hungry.

More than 12 million people have been displaced by the conflict, while 40% of the population urgently needs health assistance, he said.

"This, of course, demands a massive ramp-up of international support. What we see instead is donors pulling back funding across the world. If you are looking for an example of where funding cuts will hurt people most, keep your eyes on Sudan," he said.

Laerke said at least 84 aid workers have been killed while trying to respond to the crisis.

He called for attacks on civilians to cease immediately and for perpetrators of serious violations of international law to face justice.

"Local organizations-the implementers on the ground-need to be protected and supported," said Laerke, urging UN member states to pressure the parties to immediately cease hostilities and work toward a lasting peace.