Türkiye grieves with families of victims over floods in Democratic Republic of Congo

Türkiye on Tuesday offered condolences to the people of the Democratic Republic of Congo and the families of people who lost their lives in recent floods in the Central African nation.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry also expressed Türkiye's sorrow over the death and destruction triggered by the floods in the capital Kinshasa.

Since April 4, heavy rainfall has struck Kinshasa, causing floods and landslides that have led to casualties and significant destruction.