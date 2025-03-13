Children in Sudan endure widespread sexual violence, UNICEF chief warns

The head of UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) on Thursday said that the humanitarian crisis in Sudan is worsening, with children facing extreme violence, hunger, and displacement.

"In Sudan today, sexual violence is pervasive. It is used to humiliate, dominate, disperse, forcibly relocate, and terrify an entire population," Catherine Russell told the UN Security Council, adding that "right now, an estimated 12.1 million women and girls -- and increasingly men and boys -- are at risk of sexual violence. This is an 80% increase from the previous year."

"In 16 of the recorded cases (of sexual violence), the children were under the age of five. Four were babies under the age of one," she said, stressing that the "data only gives us a glimpse into what we know is a far larger, more devastating crisis."

Children are also suffering from severe malnutrition, disease outbreaks, and lack of education, she said, adding that "nearly two-thirds of Sudan's total population—more than 30 million people—will require humanitarian assistance this year. 16 million of them are children."

She highlighted horrific cases of violence, including the deaths of 21 children from shelling in South Kordofan and 11 children killed in an attack on a livestock market in North Darfur.

She also underlined the use of explosive weapons, saying: "These weapons will not disappear when the conflict ends."

UNICEF has documented more than 900 incidents of "grave violations" against children, with 80% involving killing and maiming.

"UNICEF continues to receive alarming reports of grave violations against children trapped in this conflict, including their recruitment and use by armed groups," Russell said.

Despite the challenges, she said: "In 2024, UNICEF and our partners reached over 9.8 million children and families with safe drinking water, screened 6.7 million children for malnutrition, and provided lifesaving treatment to 422,000 severely malnourished children."

She further called for an immediate ceasefire, unrestricted humanitarian access, and accountability for those committing violence against children.

"Without urgent action, this crisis will lead to a generational catastrophe that threatens the future of Sudan," she warned.

Sudan has been ravaged by war between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 2023, resulting in more than 20,000 deaths and 15 million displaced, according to the UN and local authorities. However, research from US universities estimates that the death toll is around 130,000.