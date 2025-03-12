Tanker explosion in Nigeria leaves 2 dead, 14 injured

A tanker truck transporting compressed natural gas (CNG) exploded in Lagos state in southwestern Nigeria late Tuesday, killing two people and injuring 14, officials said.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. under Otedola Bridge, part of a major highway connecting Lagos to other areas of the country.

The truck was reportedly making a turn to deliver CNG at a nearby gas station close to the bridge when it fell on its side.

Multiple witnesses described the scene as chaotic, with flames engulfing several vehicles and nearby buildings.

An Anadolu correspondent spoke with people who were injured in the blast.

"The tanker fell on my car and pushed it away from the road. I quickly ran when I saw its gas, and the tanker exploded in less than three minutes," said Ajayi Segun, who lost his Sienna vehicle in the inferno.

The spokesperson of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, in a preliminary report confirmed that four buildings were razed and 15 vehicles were burnt to ashes.

"The accident was suspected to have occurred when the vehicle was trying to ascend the link road to the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway by Otedola Bridge," he said.

"Consequently, the vehicle somersaulted, spilled its entire contents on the road, and fire ignited immediately."

"The number of human lives lost is still being quantified, as only two bodies have been recovered. A private hospital was affected, but details of the victims there remain sketchy. More updates will follow as the rescue operation continues.

"The vehicle's registration number and make are still unknown. However, a total of four buildings, 15 burnt vehicles, including tricycles, an unspecified number of shops and household properties were lost in the inferno," Hundeyin added.

Rescue operations continue.

The latest incident marks the 10th explosion in Nigeria since the beginning of the year.