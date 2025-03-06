Libya calls on UN to support ‘voluntary return’ program for migrants

Libyan Interior Minister Emad Trabelsi urged the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on Wednesday to assist in the implementation of a voluntary return program aimed at repatriating irregular migrants from Libya to their home countries.

The appeal came during Trabelsi's meeting with the UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Libya, Hanna Tetteh, and her accompanying delegation at the Ministry of Interior's headquarters in Tripoli, according to a statement from the ministry.

The statement noted that the meeting addressed various security issues as well as updates on the ministry's operations, its security strategy and its achievements on the ground.

During the meeting, Trabelsi highlighted the negative impact of irregular migration on Libya and Mediterranean countries and emphasized the importance of UN support for the ministry's efforts in implementing the voluntary repatriation program.

In July 2024, Trabelsi estimated that the number of migrants in Libya could exceed 3 million, with an influx of 90,000 to 120,000 migrants entering the country monthly via the desert.

Alongside Libya's initiative, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has also been running a voluntary return program. Since 2015, the IOM has facilitated the repatriation of approximately 80,000 migrants from Libya, according to official UN statistics.

Libya continues to face mounting migration challenges, with European Union countries along the Mediterranean expressing concern over irregular migrant flows to their shores.

Meanwhile, Libyan authorities stress that the country is a transit state, not a country of origin, and accuse European nations of neglecting their role in addressing the issue.





