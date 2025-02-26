UN official warns of worsening famine in Sudan as violence escalates

The UN on Wednesday warned of worsening famine conditions in Sudan, with conflict pushing millions deeper into crisis.

"Nearly two years of relentless conflict in Sudan have inflicted immense suffering and turned parts of the country into a hellscape," Edem Wosornu, director of the operations and advocacy division at the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), told the Security Council.

She said more than 24.6 million people are facing acute hunger, with "violence in and around the Zamzam displacement camp -- estimated to be hosting hundreds of thousands of civilians and where famine conditions have been confirmed -- has further intensified."

"Satellite imagery confirms the use of heavy weaponry in and around Zamzam in recent weeks, and the destruction of market facilities within the camp," Wosornu said.

She added that civilians, including humanitarian workers, have been unable to leave the North Darfur area, and many were killed, including at least two aid workers.

Noting the effect of worsening security on humanitarian operations, she stated that the Doctors Without Borders medical charity, "the main provider of health and nutrition services in Zamzam, announced that it has been forced to halt its operations."

She confirmed that the World Food Program has suspended food assistance in the camp.

Wosornu urged immediate international action for the protection of civilians, unhindered humanitarian access, and increased funding

"The people of Sudan deserve better, from their leaders and from the international community," she said.

The Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been fighting a war since April 2023 that has killed more than 20,000 victims and displaced 14 million, according to the UN and local authorities. Research from US universities, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.