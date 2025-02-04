6 killed in Rapid Support Forces shelling on Khartoum hospital

Six people were killed and 38 wounded Tuesday when Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) shelled the Al-Nou Hospital in Omdurman in Khartoum, the Sudanese Health Ministry said in a statement cited by the state news agency.

"Six civilians were martyred, and 38 others, including medical staff, were wounded in an artillery strike by the RSF on Al-Nou Hospital," the ministry said, adding that the medics immediately began treating the injured in the emergency department.

The Sudanese Doctors Network, a non-governmental organization, also reported six deaths but 37 injuries, calling the RSF attack a "deliberate strike" on a medical facility in clear violation of international law.

The group condemned what it described as a systematic assault on hospitals and medical workers, warning that the attacks amount to "deliberate killings" of patients, caregivers and volunteer medical staff.

The RSF has not issued a response to the claims.

Sudan's Foreign Ministry accused the RSF on Saturday of killing more than 60 civilians in an artillery strike on the Sabrin market in Omdurman. The RSF denied responsibility, saying it had not targeted populated areas in the city.

The army and RSF have been fighting a war since mid-April 2023 that has killed more than 20,000 people and displaced 14 million, according to the UN and local authorities. Research from US universities, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.

International and UN calls for an end to the war are mounting, warning of an impending humanitarian catastrophe as millions face famine and death due to food shortages. The conflict has spread to 13 of Sudan's 18 states.