DR Congo president vows strong response to M23 rebels, Rwanda

The president of the Democratic Republic of the Congo announced a strong response from the Congolese army to the armed attacks by M23 rebels, accusing Rwanda of supporting the rebels and the international and African communities of remaining silent over tensions on the border.

"The east of our country is facing an unprecedented worsening of the security situation. The Rwandan defense forces, in support of their M23 puppets, are continuing their terrorist acts by sowing terror and desolation among our populations," Felix Antoine Tshisekedi said in his televised address to the nation late Wednesday evening.

On Monday, the Rwandan-backed M23 rebels claimed control of Goma, but residents say the strategic city is still controlled by both the rebels and the army.

At least 25 people were killed in Goma, nine in Rwanda, and hundreds were injured in the fighting.

This week's clashes also claimed the lives of 17 peacekeepers, including 13 South Africans, three Malawians, and another whose nationality is unknown.

President Tshisekedi said: "A rigorous and coordinated response against these terrorists and their sponsors is underway," adding that the Congolese army is "fully mobilized to defend every inch of Congo's territory."

He condemned Rwanda for continuing to openly and blatantly violate the fundamental principles of the UN Charter and regional agreements.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame has repeatedly denied that the country supports the rebels.

"However, these actions are taking place with total impunity and with a clear disregard for international rules and the values that these institutions are supposed to defend," the Congolese president also said, referring to the international community and the African Union.

"Rwanda is showing unacceptable provocation towards Congolese sovereignty and sub-regional stability," he added.

These "barbaric acts," according to him, are an affront to Congo's sovereignty and are offending the history and dignity of its people.

Tshisekedi also castigated "the silence and inaction" of the UN and the African Union "in the face of the barbarity of Kigali and the atrocities committed by its auxiliaries in the Congo."

"This passivity borders on complicity," he said.

He said he stays open to dialogue but is ready to defend his homeland by all means.

Congo's president called on his population to mobilize, resist, and be resilient in the face of the current situation.

He also instructed the government to put in place a humanitarian emergency plan for those displaced by this war.





