African Union calls for immediate ceasefire in Democratic Republic of Congo

The African Union called late Tuesday for an immediate cessation of hostilities in the Democratic Republic of Congo, expressing deep concern over the escalating conflict and its humanitarian impact.

The appeal was made during the 1256th Emergency Ministerial Meeting of the African Union Peace and Security Council, which was held with the aim of addressing the rapidly deteriorating situation in Congo.

In a communiqué issued after the meeting, the council said it "calls for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire by all armed groups" and "demands the withdrawal of all foreign forces from the territory of the DRC."

The African Union emphasized the need for all parties to adhere to existing peace agreements and to engage in dialogue to resolve the crisis.

The council also highlighted the importance of protecting civilians and ensuring humanitarian access to affected populations. It also urged the international community to support efforts aimed at stabilizing the region and addressing the root causes of the conflict.

The African Union also reaffirmed its commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Democratic Republic of Congo and called on neighboring countries to respect international borders.

The council warned that any violations could further destabilize the region and undermine peace efforts.

The African Union also called on all stakeholders to demonstrate restraint and to prioritize the well-being of the Congolese people.

The developments came as several African countries condemned attacks on their diplomatic missions in Kinshasa, Congo's capital.

Protesters targeted embassies, including those of Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda, accusing them of being allies of Kigali, which they blame for supporting M23 rebels.

At least 25 people have been killed in Goma, as well as nine in Rwanda. Hundreds have been injured in the fighting.

Residents said Congolese government forces and M23 rebels control parts of the city of 3 million people, including internally displaced persons.

The eastern Congo is home to vast deposits of valuable resources, including coltan, gold and tin, which are crucial for global industries such as electronics.

Analysts believe the M23 rebels want to control those resources to fund their operations and gain leverage in negotiations with the government.