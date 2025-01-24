9 UN peacekeepers injured during clashes in Democratic Republic of Congo

The situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo's east remains "deeply worrying," a UN official said on Friday, confirming nine UN peacekeepers were injured during the clashes.

"The mission (MONUSCO) reports that heavy clashes are ongoing for the control of Sake. MONUSCO is conducting day and night joint patrols with the Congolese armed forces, and they also supported the deployment of Congolese forces to reduce the threat to civilian populations.

"Unfortunately, during these clashes, nine UN peacekeepers were injured. They're currently receiving medical treatment," UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters.

Since the UN Organization Stabilization Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO) withdrew from South Kivu in June 2024, UN peacekeepers have focused on defending key positions in North Kivu, including Goma and Sake, where clashes between the M23, the Congolese Armed Forces and other armed groups persist.

Haq said clashes between the Congolese army and the M23 armed group have led to "significant" new displacement of civilians in and around Goma, and added since the beginning of January, more than 35,000 people fleeing violence in Masisi have sought refuge in displacement sites in Goma.

Earlier in the day, M23 rebels said Maj. Gen. Peter Cirimwami, governor of North Kivu was killed as they advanced through eastern DRC. They have launched a fresh insurgency into Congo's mineral-rich east since 2022.

Congo and others accuse neighboring Rwanda of backing the group. Rwanda, however, denies the allegations.

- UN CHIEF VOICES ALARM OVER RESUMPTION OF HOSTILITIES

"Our humanitarian colleagues say the situation Goma is dire. The territory of Goma and neighboring Nyiragongo territory, also hosting more than 700,000 displaced people," he said, warning that the recent surge in violence will only aggravate an already critical humanitarian situation.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday voiced alarm over the resumption of hostilities in eastern DCR.

"This offensive has a devastating toll on the civilian population and heightened the risk of a broader regional war," Guterres said, calling on the M23 to "immediately" cease its offensive and withdraw from all occupied areas.