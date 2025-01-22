South Sudan sees 1M new arrivals from conflict in neighboring Sudan

Over one million people have fled the conflict in Sudan and arrived in neighboring South Sudan, marking a grim milestone in an ongoing humanitarian crisis caused by nearly two years of fighting, UN agencies said Tuesday.

According to new data from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), most of the arrivals are South Sudanese nationals who had previously sought refuge in Sudan during South Sudan's long civil war. Thousands of Sudanese nationals displaced for the first time by the ongoing violence, along with citizens of other countries residing in Sudan, have also sought safety in South Sudan.

"Since the outbreak of fighting in April 2023, more than 770,200 people have entered through Wunthou (Joda) on South Sudan's northern border with Sudan," the agencies said.

Tens of thousands more have crossed through critical transit hubs, including Majokyinthiou in Northern Bahr el Ghazal State, Panakuach in Unity State, and Abyei Amiet in the Abyei Administrative Area.

The IOM and UNHCR are raising the alarm over this unprecedented displacement, expressing grave concern over the escalating crisis.

Both organizations have been providing transport assistance, cash support, shelter and non-food items, protection and mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) services, as well as water, sanitation, hygiene (WASH) and health care services since the conflict began.

"The arrival of over a million people into South Sudan is a stark and sobering statistic, highlighting the scale of this crisis," said Sanaa Abdalla Omer, UNHCR South Sudan deputy representative.

"Every day, more families are forced to make the difficult choice to flee violence in Sudan and seek safety across the border. UNHCR is working with the government and partners to deliver lifesaving support including shelter and basic necessities to both displaced families and host communities," Omer added.

Omer praised the people of South Sudan for their generosity in welcoming those in need but stressed that they cannot handle the crisis alone. She called on the international community to step up its support to ensure that displaced families and host communities receive the resources they urgently need.

"As the crisis in Sudan continues to unfold, IOM is committed to addressing the urgent needs of those who have been forced to flee into South Sudan and stands ready to scale up its response," said Vijaya Souri, IOM South Sudan chief of mission.

"In addition to onward transportation assistance, which remains a priority to reduce pressure in Renk County, it is critical to ensure sustainable support for both displaced and host communities, as local resources like health care, water and shelter become dangerously overstretched," Souri emphasized.



