30 suspected terrorists killed in Mali attack: Military

At least 30 suspected terrorists were killed in an attack on the Malian military, authorities said Tuesday.

The Malian Armed Forces said the confrontation took place in the western Nioro du Sahel area late Monday.

"The terrorists, who infiltrated the city in large numbers with internal accomplices, attacked certain sensitive points in the city," it said in a statement on Facebook.

The army confirmed that the situation was "under control with 30 terrorists dead and some weapons recovered."

It lauded military units for minimizing "collateral damage" but without specifying the number injured or killed.









