Sudan slams EU sanctions on 2 army generals

Sudan has condemned a decision by the European Union to impose sanctions on two army generals, describing the move as "flawed and defective."

The EU on Monday added four Sudanese individuals to its sanctions list for "threatening the peace, stability and security of the country."

The individuals include director of military intelligence Gen. Mohamed Ali Ahmed Sabir, and former National Intelligence and Security Service chief Salah Abdallah. Two others are commanders of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Fighting is ongoing between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary RSF in the country since April 2023.

The Sudanese Foreign Ministry in a statement on Wednesday condemned the EU sanctions on the two army generals, saying the decision is "baseless" and reflects the EU's "flawed and defective approach" on the ongoing conflict.

It urged the 27-member bloc to reverse its decision, review its approach in dealing with what's going on in the country, and take "a positive stance" toward supporting Sudan in confronting "aggression and terrorism."

The fighting has resulted in more than 20,000 deaths and displaced over 14 million people, according to estimates from the UN and authorities.