African Union chair welcomes Turkish-mediated pact between Somalia and Ethiopia, congratulates Turkish President Erdoğan for his support

The Chairperson of the African Union (AU), Moussa Faki Mahamat, has warmly welcomed the recent agreement between Somalia and Ethiopia, facilitated through Türkiye's mediation efforts.

The historic pact was signed earlier this week, marking a significant milestone in the diplomatic relations between the two East African nations.

Faki commended the resolution of a longstanding dispute between Somalia and Ethiopia, highlighting the importance of dialogue, cooperation, and peaceful diplomacy in resolving conflicts across the continent.

He extended his congratulations to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, acknowledging Türkiye's crucial role in bringing the two countries together and supporting peace efforts in the region.

The peace talks, which were mediated by Türkiye, led to the signing of the Ankara Declaration, a joint agreement aimed at improving bilateral relations and addressing long-standing tensions, including issues related to border security, trade, and regional stability.

The agreement is expected to strengthen ties between Ethiopia and Somalia, while also promoting stability in the Horn of Africa.

President Erdoğan's leadership in brokering the deal has been widely praised. "This agreement not only opens new opportunities for Somalia and Ethiopia but also sets an example for other African countries seeking peaceful resolutions to their conflicts," said Faki.

"The African Union continues to stand in support of all efforts that promote peace and stability on the continent."

EUROPEAN UNION COMMENDS TÜRKİYE'S ROLE

In addition to the African Union's praise, the European Union (EU) has also welcomed the resolution of the Ethiopia-Somalia dispute. The EU issued a statement recognizing Türkiye's "important" role in facilitating the negotiations between the two nations, underscoring that the agreement represents a positive step for peace and regional cooperation.

A spokesperson for the EU expressed appreciation for the diplomatic efforts of President Erdoğan and Türkiye, stating that such initiatives are vital for fostering stronger relationships and ensuring long-term peace in the Horn of Africa. The EU reiterated its support for the peaceful coexistence of Somalia and Ethiopia and emphasized its continued commitment to assisting both countries in their efforts to implement the terms of the agreement.

The EU further emphasized that the cooperation between the two countries, bolstered by Türkiye's mediation, would contribute significantly to regional stability, economic development, and security in East Africa.