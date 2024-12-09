Israel’s barbaric war on Gaza people must end, says South African president

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has said Israel's "barbaric war" against the people of Gaza must end.

"As nations, we know too well the pain of having our lands colonized and our people oppressed. South Africa and Algeria stand firm in our support for the Palestinian people's quest for self-determination," Ramaphosa said while addressing Algeria's parliament during a working visit on Friday, according to a transcript released by the government and seen by Anadolu over the weekend.

He said, "The killing of women, children, and non-combatants; the bombardment of homes, schools, and hospitals; and the denial of humanitarian aid is a stain on the conscience of the world," he said, adding, "We cannot turn a blind eye to this injustice."

South Africa filed a genocide case against Israel at The Hague-based tribunal in late 2023, accusing Israel, which has relentlessly bombed Gaza since October of last year, of failing to uphold its commitments under the 1948 Genocide Convention.

Several countries, including Türkiye, Nicaragua, Palestine, Spain, Mexico, Libya, and Colombia, have joined the case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which began public hearings in January.

Ramaphosa said it is the world's responsibility to put an end to this genocide.

"Israel must be held accountable for its crimes against the people of Gaza," he remarked.

WESTERN SAHARA



Ramaphosa also said Algeria and South Africa must remain firm in their support for the people of Western Sahara's right to self-determination.

"We applaud Algeria for its unwavering support for the struggle of the people of Western Sahara to determine their own future," he said, adding that they must remind the international community of its responsibility to the people of Western Sahara.

Ramaphosa, whose country assumed the presidency of the G20, making it the first African nation to lead the group of powerful nations, said, "We need to build a new world order founded on justice, fairness, and inclusivity."

He reiterated South Africa's call for UN Security Council reform to make it more representative and accountable.

"As South Africa and Algeria, we must stand together in our call for the transformation of the systems of global governance," he said.

He stated that they must serve the interests of all countries and peoples and provide unwavering support to vulnerable and marginalized people everywhere.

"We need to stand up for the innocent civilians who find themselves engulfed in war and conflict."

Ramaphosa also stressed African unity to accelerate the pace of social and economic development as they strive to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and their own continent's Agenda 2063.